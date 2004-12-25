"You have only to stay over Christmas with a family who seriously try to ‘keep’ it. . . in order to see that the thing is a nightmare. Long before December 25th everyone is worn out—physically worn out by weeks of daily struggle in overcrowded shops, mentally worn out by the effort to remember all the right recipients and to think out suitable gifts for them. They are in no trim for merry-making; much less to take part in a religious act. They look far more as if there had been a long illness in the house."

- C.S. Lewis

