LAKOTA OUTREACH MISSION STATEMENT
To prayerfully seek God's will and actively demonstrate our long-term commitment to the Lakota children and their families.
To build loving relationships through the spirit of generosity, acts of service and family support.
To develop disciples by openly sharing the gospel of Jesus Christ.
